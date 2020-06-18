John Lawfield Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lawfield Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in St. Catharines, on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after losing a battle with cancer. John was born January 19, 1949 in Welland, Ontario. He was predeceased by his father David James Thomas and is survived by his mother Elma Elizabeth Smillie Thomas, his wife Linda Susan Thomas, his sons David Thomas, Devon Thomas (partner Jessica), grandchildren Devon and Paisley, his sister Jan Thomas, his brother Jeff Thomas, nephew Brendan, and niece Kristie. John grew up in Welland with his siblings and parents. After graduating from Niagara College, he attended the Universities of Chicago and Notre Dame. After his post secondary education he travelled across Europe and the Middle East, visiting dozens of countries, before returning to St. Catharines where he met his wife Linda and soon after started a wonderful and loving family. John was a man of many talents, he thrived as a social worker, small business owner, landlord, and computer programmer. But more importantly he was a caring and amazing son, husband, and father. John was loved completely by so many people. He will be greatly missed and remembered. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James L. Pedlar Funeral Home
1292 Pelham Street
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-5762
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved