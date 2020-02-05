Home

Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Wilma (nee Tomori). Loving father of John (Maureen) and Cheryl Hall (Dan). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Kaleigh (Cameron) and Billy. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen Knoch (Henry) and Mary Valuck (Mike). John's greatest love was his family and above all his grandchildren who brought him the greatest joy. The family will receive their friends at the H. L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Cudney Chapel on Friday, February 7th at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Welland and District Humane Society or the . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
