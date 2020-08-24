Passed away peacefully on the Oncology Unit at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty (April 1, 2020). Lovingly missed by his sons Michael, Sean (Cathy), Jeff (Sarah) and Chris (Kelly). Cherished grandfather of Malcolm, Kage, Hailey, Emerson, Katarina and Felicia. Dear brother of Gail (Barry) and Karen (Nick). John worked as a teacher and principal for the Niagara South Board of Education from 1966 to 1998. John was a long time valued member of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Fonthill. He loved golfing with his buddies once a week and was a regular attendee at the Friday cruise nights at the Seaway Mall. Above all, family was most important to dad. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at the St. Catharines Hospital Oncology Unit for their care and compassion. The graveside memorial service to honour Both John and Betty will take place at Fonthill Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m. We ask that all adhere to the social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a mask. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Building Capital Fund or the Niagara Health Foundation Oncology Unit. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca