Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Winterhalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Winterhalter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that the family announces that John passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at NHS St. Catharines Site, on January 8, 2020, in his 79th year. Loving brother of Joseph Winterhalter (Janet). Cherished husband of Marion Winterhalter, beloved father of Dawn (Antonio). Cherished grandfather to Jackie and Sean-Ryan. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rose Winterhalter. John will be fondly remembered by his niece Donna Sheppard (Peter) and nephew Aaron Winterhalter (Sandra) as well as his grand nephews Andrew and Steven and great niece Ava Rose. Arrangements for John have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -