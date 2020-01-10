|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces that John passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at NHS St. Catharines Site, on January 8, 2020, in his 79th year. Loving brother of Joseph Winterhalter (Janet). Cherished husband of Marion Winterhalter, beloved father of Dawn (Antonio). Cherished grandfather to Jackie and Sean-Ryan. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rose Winterhalter. John will be fondly remembered by his niece Donna Sheppard (Peter) and nephew Aaron Winterhalter (Sandra) as well as his grand nephews Andrew and Steven and great niece Ava Rose. Arrangements for John have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.