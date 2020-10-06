It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, John Harris on October 1 at the age of 73. John passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side. Loving and devoted husband of 51 years to Ulla (nee Andersen). Cherished and loved father to Jason (Trish) and Alicia Sexton (Kevin). Adoring and very proud Papa of Brooke, Abigail, Jordan, Aidan and Taylor. Dear brother of Jim (Margaret), Jane Lockhart (Tom), Jeff and Jennifer McBride (Mike). Brother-in-law of Eva Hogan, Birgit Page (Duke) and John Andersen (Kerry). Predeceased by his parents Jean and Ralph Harris. Growing up in St. Catharines, John will be fondly missed for his contagious wit, incredible storytelling and generous heart by his many friends and family. John enjoyed spending his time with his five grandchildren creating the most treasured and individual relationships with each one of them. He is truly adored and will be greatly missed by them all. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com