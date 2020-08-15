1/1
John MONAGHAN
Our hearts are broken. Sadly on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, John passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, in his 79th year. Beloved companion and best friend of Joanne VanAlstyne. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn (2006). He was a loving and supportive father of Laura Stewart (Scott), Stephen Monaghan (Jennifer), and step-father to Colin Anderson (Leslie) and Meaghan Anderson (Alex). He will be greatly missed by his grandson Jason Stewart. John could often be found where ever Jason was playing sports, whether that was an arena or football field, he was Jason's biggest fan. His granddaughter Madeline Monaghan was often the topic of conversation whether it was her cheerleading or her other interests. He was also step-grandfather to Craig and Eric Stewart and Lauren and Eric Chalykoff. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Joanne Mitchell of California and predeceased by his sister Rosemary Colavecchia (1985). He was a longtime employee of the St. Catharines General Hospital in the Nuclear Medicine Department. He was also an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching Formula One, and cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays. The family would like to thank everyone involved with John's care including Dr. Whitty, Dr. Levesque, Dr. Cuthbert, Dr. Dooler, and N.P Martha McKelvie. A very special thank you to Kelly, and his visiting nurses Julie and Tina, and all the PSW's who helped John. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Rankin Cancer Care Run would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
