August 11, 1950 - September 28, 2020 Dear brother of Mark (Kathy) of Virgil and Kathryn (Mike) of Pelham. Special uncle of Luke, Christine, Alena and Tina. Great uncle of many nieces and nephews and fondly remembered by his large extended family. John was a lifelong resident of Niagara, most recently residing at West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines. He was a devoted member of Queen Street Baptist Church in St. Catharines and we are thankful his faith both guided and supported him through the many challenges he faced in his lifetime. Donations in John's memory to the General Fund of Queen Street Baptist Church would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place and an interment service for family will be held at a date to be announced. Above the clouds, the sun is always shining. Above the clouds, all tears are wiped away. Our loving God will lift you from sin's darkness; Above the clouds into eternal day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store