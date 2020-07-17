1/
John Nelson Stewart Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital, Saturday July 11, 2020. Survived by his daughters Crystal Thompson (Matt), Cassandra Adams (Jim) and Tammera Bobyk. Beloved Papa to his grandchildren Sarah (Mike), Laura (Tyler), Amanda (Billy), Samuel, Grace and Abbey, and great-grandsons, Damon and Devin, and will be missed by his siblings Mary-Ellen (Roy), Gopher, and Jimmy, and many nieces and nephews. Also missed by special friends James and Diane Williamson. Many thanks to Joanna and Danielle of the Palliative Care Team at GNGH. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial will follow at a later date. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved