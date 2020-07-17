Peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital, Saturday July 11, 2020. Survived by his daughters Crystal Thompson (Matt), Cassandra Adams (Jim) and Tammera Bobyk. Beloved Papa to his grandchildren Sarah (Mike), Laura (Tyler), Amanda (Billy), Samuel, Grace and Abbey, and great-grandsons, Damon and Devin, and will be missed by his siblings Mary-Ellen (Roy), Gopher, and Jimmy, and many nieces and nephews. Also missed by special friends James and Diane Williamson. Many thanks to Joanna and Danielle of the Palliative Care Team at GNGH. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial will follow at a later date. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.