Peacefully at Gilmore Lodge, with his loving wife, Audrey (Lampman), holding his hand. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Patti Klauck (Jeff), Deanna Neville-Verardi (Louie), and Cara Lacelle (John). Proud grandpa of Wesley Klauck (Lisa), Andria Woodcox (Derek), Cassie McCabe (Morgan), Hillary Verardi (Rob), Cody Lacelle and Jesse Lacelle. Great Grandpa to Nolan, Rhys, Topher and Declan. Dennis is survived by his only brother Lee Neville (Cauline) and his sister-in-law Helen Lampman. Predeceased by his parents John and Grace Neville, his infant brother Robert Patrick, parents-in-law Ernie and Grace Lampman, sisters-in-law Jean Rodrigue and Mary Lampman, brothers-in-law Ronald Lampman, Ray Lampman, Carl Lampman, and Lionel Rodrigue. He will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Dennis and Audrey were married for 63 years and raised their 3 daughters in Bethel. He worked for 35 years for Algoma Steel, was a volunteer member of the Humberstone Fire Department and was on the Canadian Centennial Committee for Humberstone Township in 1967. When Algoma Steel closed in Port Colborne he transferred to Sault Ste. Marie and finished his career there as a blast furnace foreman. Dennis and Audrey spent many days fishing, hunting and camping in the north with many close friends and family. After retirement they returned to the Niagara area and settled in Ridgeway near family. Through the years he enjoyed travelling, stock cars, reading about the Great Lakes, cats, ice cream and of course sports. Dennis spent a lot of time visiting family and friends and he always had a good story to tell. He was the keeper of family history. A special thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for all of their care. Funeral Services will be held at Overholt Cemetery, 1675 Third Concession Road, Port Colborne, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. If you wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region, Bethel United Church or charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, 905-894-1161.