Newton, John 1946 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of John announces he passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday February 26 with his family by his side. Beloved husband to Noreen. Loving father of Leanne (Murray), Becky (Guy). Cherished brother of Joel. Papa to Kailyn (Connor), Nathan, Madison, Owen and Carter. Uncle to Todd, Rocky (Erin). John is pre-deceased by his parents John Sr. and Doris. John retired in 2006 from General Motors after 30 years of service. John was a proud organ donor to Trillium Gift of Life. He loved the Toronto Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs. John spent many years coaching Kinsman Children's Baseball and was a member of the St. Catharines Cribbage League. Family would appreciate donations to Toronto Sick Kids Hospital or Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. Family and friends may visit at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on February 28, 2020 - from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday February 29 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. As per John's wishes cremation will take place after service day. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020