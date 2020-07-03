1/1
John Paul KRETZ
In his 92nd year, John passed away peacefully at Extendicare Home for the Aged on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. John, pre-deceased by the mother of his children, Nancy Haworth, is survived by his children Susan Pruyn (John), Tom (Karen), Jim (Linda), Paul (Darlene), Linda Burak (Swede), Don, Mary Ann Wright (Terry), Jane Lindsay (George) and predeceased by his son Gord (Tracey). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his former wife, Bev Drynan, and her children, Tara and Becky. John is survived by his sister, Agnes, and predeceased by his siblings Joe, Sr. Mary, John; Conrad, Ann, Walter, Alois, Tony, Frank, Alphonse, Bert and Theresa. He was born in St. Catharines on December 7, 1928 to Sophie and Conrad Kretz. John had several occupations before he moved to Las Vegas in 1982 where he resided for 25 years. John spent his final years in St. Catharines near his family. He lived a colourful life, a fact well known by family and friends. John is to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life to be announced at a future date. In honour of John, donations may be made to your favourite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Extendicare for the exemplary care that John received. May he rest in peace.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
