PENDYKOSKI, John Peacefully, at the St. Catharines Hospital on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Viola (nee Stewart)) for 50 years. Loving father of Ian (Eva) Pendykoski and Stacey (Terry) Westcott. Brother of the late Anita (Larry) Rozon, Doreen (Uwe) Paul, Edward (Susan) Pendykoski and Delores Pendykoski (Brian). Brother-in-law of Larry (Donna), Ivy (Ben) Andress, late Marjory (Victor) Davey, Judy (Wayne) Thurlow, Vivian (Ralph) Badgley, late Mary Ellen (Mike) Sanvido and the late Billy (1982). John will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. John loved his career in cable TV. He started as an installer in 1969, taking courses and advancing through many positions in his career. John retired as the Southwest District Technician Manager with Cogeco. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved camping, hunting and fishing. A private family service will be held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020