Passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019. In his 80th year, John Martin Perras, beloved son of the late John Perras and Helen (nee Mearow). Dear father of Shawn Mealey, Shane Perras (Kelly) and Blayne Perras (Christine). Loved Grandpa of Shalaine, David, Hailey, Braden and Sabrina. Great-grandfather of Rowen Mealey. Loving brother of Jean (Gerald Parent), Michele McCauley, Dorothy (Robert Deller), Brian Perras and Barry Perras (Kathy McArthur). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Audrey MacDonald, the mother of his children, a brother Gerald (Linda) and two sisters Geraldine and Patricia. John loved reading, music, playing pool, gardening, watching hockey and football. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Catharines Hospital Oncology and ICU. Family arrangements will take place at a later date.