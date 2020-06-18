Suddenly passed away after a good long life on June 15, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband to the late Anne (née Gillespie). Loving father of John (Christina), Jane and Jennifer Ruston. Grandpa Jake will be missed by his grandchildren, Mercedes (T.J.), Morgan (Dustin), Cale (Gwen), Jason, Anne (Shawn), Dana (Stif), Jared (Ellen) and by his great grandchildren Emily, Jen, Kate, Oliver and Regan. Jack will also be dearly missed by his dear friends Rollie and John, as well as many people who knew him. Jack was born and raised in Port Colborne and is well known for decorating his farm for all the holiday seasons. He loved powdered donuts, chocolate milk, watching baseball and hockey, and following politics. He was close with all of his family and would call them frequently to keep in touch. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Jack Reeb Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, donations to Port Cares or Port Colborne Legion (Branch 56) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.