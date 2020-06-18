John "Jack" Reeb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed away after a good long life on June 15, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband to the late Anne (née Gillespie). Loving father of John (Christina), Jane and Jennifer Ruston. Grandpa Jake will be missed by his grandchildren, Mercedes (T.J.), Morgan (Dustin), Cale (Gwen), Jason, Anne (Shawn), Dana (Stif), Jared (Ellen) and by his great grandchildren Emily, Jen, Kate, Oliver and Regan. Jack will also be dearly missed by his dear friends Rollie and John, as well as many people who knew him. Jack was born and raised in Port Colborne and is well known for decorating his farm for all the holiday seasons. He loved powdered donuts, chocolate milk, watching baseball and hockey, and following politics. He was close with all of his family and would call them frequently to keep in touch. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Jack Reeb Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, donations to Port Cares or Port Colborne Legion (Branch 56) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved