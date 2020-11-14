Peacefully passed on Friday, November 6, 2020 in his 71st, to join his mom, dad and brother. Leaving behind his loving wife Judy of 53 years, daughters Amy (Bill) and Peggy. His love in life was with his grandchildren Alexandra, Bailey, Jillian, John and Jade who will miss him dearly. John's best bud Vinny will miss his walks. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. If desired donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
