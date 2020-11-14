1/1
John Richard Spence
Peacefully passed on Friday, November 6, 2020 in his 71st, to join his mom, dad and brother. Leaving behind his loving wife Judy of 53 years, daughters Amy (Bill) and Peggy. His love in life was with his grandchildren Alexandra, Bailey, Jillian, John and Jade who will miss him dearly. John's best bud Vinny will miss his walks. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. If desired donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
