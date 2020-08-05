1/
John Roy Johnson
1948 - 2020 John Passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital after a courageous but short battle with lung cancer. Left to mourn are his children Janice, Jamie, Jason and grandchildren Ashley, Brandon and Matthew. Also many grandchildren. John will be terribly missed by his sister June Huard (Freddie), and niece Barby and nephew Steven and step-mother Ruth. He is predeceased by his parents Winnie Riddell and Edwin Johnson and sister Jean Bateman. We will all miss you so much! Rest in Peace. We love you!

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
