It is with great sadness the family of John Rukavina announce his passing on August 18, 2020 in his 94th year. He was born in Konjsko Brdo, Lika, Croatia on October 18, 1925. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kay Rukavina of 62 years, brother George Rukavina and parents, Martin and Helen Rukavina. Devoted father to Diane (Tom) Laidre, Calgary, Gloria (Bill) McDonald, Toronto and Mary Ann (Roger) Newnham, St. Catharines. Cherished Deda to Kevin, Catherine and Shayne and Great Deda to Anna Kay. Forever remembered by dear sister - in - law Barbara Rukavina (late George) and niece Debbie Bago and nephew Marty Rukavina and their families. He will be lovingly remembered by all his nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. John and his mother came to Canada in 1935 where they were met by his father, Martin, in Port Colborne, Ontario. John and Kay were married on December 21, 1946 and moved to Crystal Beach, Ontario where they lived their remaining years. John was self-employed working as a stone mason throughout the Niagara peninsula. Later, John worked at Algoma Steel for 15 years and then Fort Erie Racetrack as a gardener where he later retired. John was a kind and gentle person who was well loved by all he met. He had a quiet determination and unwavering strength that helped those around him believe anything is possible with a positive attitude and hard work. He was known for his love of the old country, attending many Croatian picnics or music festivals at the Croatian Halls. John's love of hockey and wrestling was matched only by his love of spending time with his family. He was a selfless man who welcomed anyone through his door. John will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral and burial will take place in Ridgeway, Ontario. When restrictions are lifted, the family plans on a Celebration of Life with friends and family, where everyone can sit down and enjoy a Croatian meal, laugh, reminisce, and toast to the man our Dad was. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Niagara Health Foundation, 65 Third St., Welland, Ont. L3B4W6 or www.niagarahealthfoundation.com