John "Johnny" Sabo passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Portal Village, Port Colborne just 2 weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. John was born October 29, 1927 in the township of Wainfleet, ON and resided there his entire life. John is survived by his daughters Sharon McMillan (Jim), Sandra and his son Leslie, his grandsons Ian McMillan (Shauna), Graeme McMillan (Lauren), Travis Sabo, his granddaughter Chantal Sabo (Eric) and the sparkle in his eye his great granddaughter Nora James (Graeme), his brother Donald (Colleen), brothers in law Gordon Poth, Richard (Lorraine) Poth and his friend of many years Dawn Minor. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Teresa Sabo (Ott), his beloved wife Eleanor (Poth), his in-laws Joseph and Helen (Buscis) Poth, siblings George, Joseph, Mary, Steve, Louis, Frank, Elizabeth "Betty", Rose, Anne, Irene, Helen and sister in law Geraldine (Gordon) Poth. John's family was one of the earliest European settlers in Wainfleet. They settled into this farming community in the early 1900's and were involved in many aspects of the township's growth. Although John was an avid farmer raising chickens, cattle and beef for both home consumption and commercial sale and gardener of sweet corn, tomatoes and his walnut trees, John also worked for over 37 years at the now closed Nickel Plant in Port Colborne and TRW Products in St. Catharines. John's great love was spending time on one of his many tractors whether Massy Ferguson or Kubota. These tractors played an important role in many well-loved family & friend adventures, such as driving hay rides and helping family and friends collect Christmas greenery from his white pine stand. John also enjoyed hosting a number of pig roasts on his family farm. John canvassed for over 20 years for the Heart & Stroke in Wainfleet and was honoured for his many successful canvasses. John also travelled extensively with friend Ross, grandsons Ian & Graeme and his daughters. A well-loved trip was a return to Hungary and other parts of Eastern Europe with his daughters where he celebrated his 79th birthday. John will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and his many euchre friends throughout the region. He also had a special friend he played many cribbage games with. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Portal Village for their compassionate and attentive care of John these past 2 years. Special mention needs to be made of Portal Village nursing staff, Para med Palliative care team and Dr. Scher. Their caring assistance at this challenging time has lessened the pain of John's passing. In lieu of flowers donations directed to the Heart Function Clinic or the Thrombosis Clinic at the Hamilton General Site of Hamilton Health Sciences will be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church in Wainfleet. A private family interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. A celebration of life to bring together all of John's family and friends will be planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home in Fenwick.
"John will always be remembered for his kind, gentle smile."