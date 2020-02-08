|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Joyce. Cherished father of Cathy (Paul) Schwenker, Patty Popoli, and Laura Balsom. Dear grandfather of John, Katie (deceased 1998), Hayley and Carly Schwenker; Frank, Christopher and Matthew Popoli. Predeceased by his sister Rose Versage. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Ola Martin and the Ryckman Family. The family extends a special thank you to Father Gregory, Carma, Debbie and the Extendicare family. In honouring John's wishes, a Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Julia Catholic Church (251 Glenridge Ave. St. Catharines), followed by a light lunch downstairs in the reception hall. Inurnment at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jordan Station at a later date. It was John's wish to provide continual care for his daughter, Laura; so in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in trust to Cathy Schwenker for the quality of life support for Laura. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020