John (Skubie) SKUBEL
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Frank Skubel in his 67th year. Loving husband of Victoria and proud father of Luke. Predeceased by his parents Natly and John. Survived by siblings Helen (Tom), Dennis (Pat), Jane, Richard (Ann). Brother-in-law to Christine (Robert), Helen (Mark), Joe (MaryJane), Fran (Peter), Elizabeth (Steve), Robert (Doris), Donna (Bryan) and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece. John enjoyed his work at Niagara Orchards & Vineyard Corp., where he was always available to advise and help all farmers in the Niagara region. John was a lifetime member of the Niagara Lions Club, and enjoyed the annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. He loved his annual trip up north hunting with the boys. He was an avid hockey player, and played All Ontario Lacrosse. There will be a celebration of John's life held at the family home on Wednesday, August 12, where a tree planting service will commence at 10 a.m. Please bring a lawn chair and a mask. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the NOTL Minor Hockey Association and NOTL Minor Lacrosse. Cremation has taken place. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 10, 2020.
