As the sun rose on the morning of July 18, 2020, another angel received his wings. Surrounded by the love of his family, John Theodore Corfield was welcomed into heaven at the age of 70. Loving husband, father and papa he will be dearly missed by all who were close to him. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Alice (nee Buckborough) of 51 years. Dearly loved father of Kim (Scott Barlow), Andrea Wiggins (David) and Jonathan. Left to love and remember him are the most important people in John's life, as they called him Papa: Gabrielle and Alexandra Corfield-Barlow; Victoria, Ryan and Lucas Wiggins; Emma and Carter Corfield. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, in-laws, nieces and nephews. John was an active member of the Niagara community for over 45 years working as a Chartered Professional Accountant and being a member of various service clubs. His community service involved being the first President of Crime Stoppers, Past-President and Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Niagara Falls, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce, to name a few. As a result of his dedication, he was the recipient of multiple Paul Harris Awards and the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. John spent the past eleven years of his life fighting an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He would travel to Princess Margaret Hospital multiple times a week for various treatments. John believed strongly in participating in experimental treatments in the hopes of finding a cure for cancer, so that his grandchildren would never have to endure the pain and suffering he experienced. John faced countless physical struggles and battles over the years, but he always greeted each day with a level of determination and strength that was unprecedented. John was always a presence when he was in a room and will be remembered for his humour, wit, intelligence, and story-telling. However, more importantly, John will be remembered for the quiet generosity he gave to countless people over the years and the lessons he taught us about how important it is to be humble and kind. We love you Papa! Due to current pandemic restrictions a private family service will be held. It is our hope that we will be able to celebrate John's life in the near future with family and friends to share stories and laughter. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to either The Niagara Falls Rotary Club Foundation or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.