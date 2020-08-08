1939 - August 3, 2020 (Age 81) Tom emigrated from Northern Ireland at age 18 to Canada. There he met his wife of 51 years, Elaine (nee McGeorge d.2016) and settled into a long well lived life in St. Catharines. He leaves his sons Glenn (Tammy) Brian (Devyn) and grandchildren Heather, Angus, Jackson and Gracie. In the UK, Tom is predeceased by his brother David (Elsa) and leaves his sister Maevis (Joe). He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews both in the UK and Niagara. The last few years he was lucky enough to meet a wonderful partner in Joanie Morningstar-Leblanc, the two became inseparable. All who knew him will remember his compassion and humour. Cremation has taken place and a proper Irish wake will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
. Donations to Community Care would be appreciated. Cheers Tom, may your Rum always be 151.