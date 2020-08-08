1/1
John Thomas Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939 - August 3, 2020 (Age 81) Tom emigrated from Northern Ireland at age 18 to Canada. There he met his wife of 51 years, Elaine (nee McGeorge d.2016) and settled into a long well lived life in St. Catharines. He leaves his sons Glenn (Tammy) Brian (Devyn) and grandchildren Heather, Angus, Jackson and Gracie. In the UK, Tom is predeceased by his brother David (Elsa) and leaves his sister Maevis (Joe). He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews both in the UK and Niagara. The last few years he was lucky enough to meet a wonderful partner in Joanie Morningstar-Leblanc, the two became inseparable. All who knew him will remember his compassion and humour. Cremation has taken place and a proper Irish wake will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca. Donations to Community Care would be appreciated. Cheers Tom, may your Rum always be 151.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved