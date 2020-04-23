|
November 16, 1931 - April 19, 2020 It is with great sadness but also with rejoicing that we announce the passing of John (Jan) Van Hell, at the age of 88 years, who went to be with the Lord his Saviour into Glory on Sunday April 19, 2020. Peacefully with his family near, he passed away at the Welland Hospital. Beloved husband of Janny Van Hell (Huizing) for over 63 years. Dear father of Rosa (Harry) Vander Kuylen, Ron, Bruce, Jane Grass, Tim (Debbee), and Sharon (Brad) Meinen. Much loved grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter Alice (1993), his grandson Jabin Meinen (2008) and daughter in law Pat (2019). He is also survived by his favourite sister Jean Vogelaar and sister in law Gerrie Van Hell. Predeceased by his parents Ruth and Alberta (Kraaij) Van Hell, brothers, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wouter, Steve and Diny, Tony, Art Vogelaar and Roger and Eva. Also remembered by Janny's siblings: Nely Huizing, Grace Vander Wekken, Mina Slomp, Bert Huizing, Rose Kuizenga, Ann Van Dorp, Frank and Maria Huizing and Dienie and Arie Schalk. Dad's sense of humour and loving teasing will be missed by all. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date where we will share our fond memories of him. Private family burial has taken place at the Riverside Cemetery in Wellandport, ON. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home, 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick, Ont. "So with you, now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice and no one can take away your joy." John 16:22
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020