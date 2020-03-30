|
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late "Kit" Waddell, (September 26, 2019). Loving father of Ann (Brian) McKeown, Jim Waddell, and the late Ian Waddell. John was predeceased by his siblings James Waddell, Bert Waddell, and Betty Gorman. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Morse & Son Event Centre Niagara Falls ON (date yet to be determined due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.) Those who wish may make a memorial donation to a . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020