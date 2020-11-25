1/1
John William BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John William Brown at St. Joseph's Health Care on Monday, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Brown (nee Groh) for 48 years. Survived by his brother Mike (Rosemary) Brown, Niagara Falls, brothers-in-law John Groh and Ivo Eykens, by several nieces and nephews and by his furry babies Shadow and Rosie. Predeceased by his parents Vern and Marguerite Brown, by his in-laws John and Mary Groh, and by his sister-in-law Arlene McKenzie. John enjoyed many years of driving for Acker's Furniture and Barber Glass. We wish to thank the nursing staff of the Fourth Floor Apple Blossom at St. Joseph's for their excellent care of John in his final days. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation will be gratefully appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved