(Retired N.H.L. Defenceman with the L.A. Kings, Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs and retired from G.M Canada after 30 years of service) - Peacefully at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site with his family by his side on Sunday, January 19, 2020. John Gibson of St. Catharines in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Debbie (Saunders). Dear father of Jordan Gibson (Heather), Kiley (Mark Sobieraj) and Derek Saunders (Tanya). Loving Pa to Brycen, Colton, Liam and grandpa to Harlowe, Sterlying and Ireysonn. Beloved son of Shirley Hawley. Much loved brother of Tom Gibson (Lynne), Bobbi Jo Huggins (Danny) and the late Tracy Lee Castellan. Loved Deeply by his mother-in-law Bev Saunders. Uncle Johnny will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the caring & thoughtful staff & Doctor's of the I.C.U. at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site. Friends and relatives are invited to help celebrate John's life by joining at the CANADIAN CORP. #44, 7 Clairmont Street, Thorold, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations in memory of John to the Thorold Amateur Athletic Association would be appreciated and may be made through the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020