John William ULLMER
Ullmer, John William (March 31, 1936 - December 1, 2020) With broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in his 84th year. Loving husband of 63 years to Muriel, devoted father to Maragret McNamee (Jim), John (Melanie) and Virginia (Greg Patrick). He was the proud Opa to James McNamee, Jennifer Sandig (Daniel), Maria Ksiazek (Peter) and "Opie" to Benjamin Ksiazek. John worked as a business owner for most of his life. He owned many businesses stretching across the Niagara region and Florida. He was a social butterfly and everyone who had the pleasure to meet him, would instantly fall in love. John knew the value of hard work but still made time to make wonderful memories with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will take place on December 5, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to The Canadian Diabetes Society and The Kidney Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation must bring a mask and must call in to make an appointment. (905)-937-4444.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 3, 2020.
