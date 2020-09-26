Passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence, in his 53rd year. Jon was a loving father to his children Jessica Kish, (Jesse Kish), and Jon Cook, by whom he will be missed deeply. He leaves behind his furry companion, Bella who will miss him greatly. Jon is predeceased by his parents, Rosemary Robins (Joseph Robins), and John Cook Sr. (Denise Cook). He will be greatly missed by his ex-wife Sue Rousseau, his cousins, aunts, uncles, niece, and nephew. Jon shall be remembered for his sense of humour and his love for Harley Davidson. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cudney Funeral Home. As per Jon's wishes, there will be no service to follow. Donations in Jon's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.