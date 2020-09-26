1/1
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence, in his 53rd year. Jon was a loving father to his children Jessica Kish, (Jesse Kish), and Jon Cook, by whom he will be missed deeply. He leaves behind his furry companion, Bella who will miss him greatly. Jon is predeceased by his parents, Rosemary Robins (Joseph Robins), and John Cook Sr. (Denise Cook). He will be greatly missed by his ex-wife Sue Rousseau, his cousins, aunts, uncles, niece, and nephew. Jon shall be remembered for his sense of humour and his love for Harley Davidson. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cudney Funeral Home. As per Jon's wishes, there will be no service to follow. Donations in Jon's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
