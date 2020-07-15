1/
Jonathan Patrick Buell
1982-11-23 - 2020-07-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patrick Buell at the Niagara General Hospital on Friday, July 10th, 2020 in his 37th year. Dear son of the late James Buell. Survived by his mother Karen Buell and siblings Peter (Ginny), Matthew (Kapua), and Chris (Vanessa). Father of Charlotte and Lincoln. Dearly loved by his aunts Diane Dakiv and Darlene MacTavish and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Patrick passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. It is our hope that Patrick has finally found the peace that he so desperately sought. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made on Patrick's behalf to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved