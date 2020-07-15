It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patrick Buell at the Niagara General Hospital on Friday, July 10th, 2020 in his 37th year. Dear son of the late James Buell. Survived by his mother Karen Buell and siblings Peter (Ginny), Matthew (Kapua), and Chris (Vanessa). Father of Charlotte and Lincoln. Dearly loved by his aunts Diane Dakiv and Darlene MacTavish and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Patrick passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. It is our hope that Patrick has finally found the peace that he so desperately sought. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made on Patrick's behalf to the Canadian Mental Health Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store