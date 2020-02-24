|
|
We are sad to announce the passing of our father Jonathan Sterling Asa Taft. He will be greatly missed by sons Jonathan and Quinn, daughter Justine Jane, siblings Tim, Dave, Dee-Ann and Lisa, Quinn's mother and dear friend Wendy Barkley and "brother" Greg Minor. Jonathan joins his beloved mother Sharon Parnell and his oldest daughter Janice. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of Jon's life will take place on Wednesday, February 26, from 1-4pm, at the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 56 (67 Clarence St, Port Colborne). Online condolences may be left on Jon's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com. The tiger has torn down the wall and broken free, and now resides on the dark side of the moon
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020