Jordan Alexander VOGEL
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jordan Alexander Vogel on Friday, July 17, 2020 in his 38th year after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Stefanie, and cherished son of Diane and Frank and brother to Joanna. Jordan was an accomplished Chartered Accountant with the highest integrity. Jordan loved the outdoors, running, traveling and hanging out with his friends and family. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humour. He will be sadly missed by Stefanie's mother Anna and stepfather Imtiaz and all his family, friends and everyone he met along his journey. In lieu of flowers, we are asking individuals to donate to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
