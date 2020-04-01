|
|
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 61 years to Frieda. Much loved father of Doris (John) Downie, John (Carmen) Mitterling and Lisa (Mark) Reddick. Loving opa to Jason and Erin Mitterling, Blake, Klare (Jared), Kate and Clarke Reddick and Megan and Michael Downie. Joe is survived by his sister Franziska of Austria. Predeceased by his siblings Maria, Johann, Michael, Anton, and Elisabeth. Joe immigrated to Canada from his native Austria in 1952. He had a passion for woodworking which led to his long career as a carpenter in the construction industry. At Joe's request cremation has taken place. A private family funeral service was held on Wednesday at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. In loving memory of Joe, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020