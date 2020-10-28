1/2
Joseph A. Marinaro
1967-03-25 - 2020-10-25
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Joe on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Born in Buffalo, NY, long-time resident of Fort Erie, Joe leaves behind his long time love, Bobbi Jo, his mother Marilyn, siblings Maria, Gina, Fran (Wayne) and David, nieces Mari-Lynn (Andrew) and Leslie (Colin). He was predeceased by his father Daniel Marinaro. Joe was a football lover and avid supporter of the Buffalo Bills. Football Sunday's will always hold a special memory. As per Joe's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
