Suddenly on Monday, August 24th 2020. Loving son of Charlie & Veronica; dearly loved brother of Jane Marie & her husband, Tim Page, John & Michael Cassidy. Uncle "Joe Cool" of Katelyn Page, Charlie, Michael, Monica and Bridget Cassidy. Survived by aunts & uncles in Canada, USA and Scotland. RIP Joseph you were loved and will be not be forgotten. "A heart of gold and a friend to many." In honouring his family's wishes a private family service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca