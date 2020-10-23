Passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the age of 66. Cherished brother of Linda Valade and Sandy DeLazzer (Angus McNevin) and loving uncle of Marcel (Donna) and Stephen. Predeceased by his parents Fermino DeLazzer and Angelina (nee Tonellato) and brother-in-law Donald Valade. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church, with The Rite of Committal to follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Joseph, memorial contributions may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com