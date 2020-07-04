1/1
Joseph Arthur Napper
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Art, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the age of 75. After recently losing his best friend and spouse, Dolores Bateman they have been reunited with each other. Art was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Thomas Napper. He will be missed by Dolores' son, Bill (Layne) Main and by their family; Zachary, Connor (Alicia), Bradley and by the Timperio and Thorne family. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). In accordance with Art's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations given to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Art's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
