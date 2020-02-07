|
|
Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Eugenio and Lina Artista. Dear brother of Yolanda Frattaroli and Camilla (Angelo) Ippolito and brother-in-law of Emma Artista. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends. Predeceased by his brother Tony Artista and his brother-in-law Mario Frattaroli. Joe will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour and love of coffee. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. Interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020