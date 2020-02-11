|
Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Dragica (Mary) for 57 years. Cherished brother of Jura (Zorica) and Annie Relic (Nick). Loving uncle of Ana Butorac and family, Jura Belanich and family, Brian Relic and family and Melanie Spratt and family. Joseph is predeceased by his parents Tomo and Jela. He will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends in Croatia, Canada and the United States. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place on Wednesday from 3 - 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Croatian Church, 360 River Road, Welland on Thursday, February 13th at 11 a.m. Entombment at Pleasant Memorial Gardens in Fonthill to follow. Memorial donations to St. Anthony's Croatian Church would be appreciated by the family. Online Guest Book-www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020