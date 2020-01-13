Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Filomena (2001). Dearly loved father of Rocco Cerminara and Angelina Cerminara. Dear brother of Albert Cerminara. Predeceased by his brother Fausto Cerminara, his first wife Maria (1973) and his second wife Nella (2017). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Mr. Cerminara had worked as a supervisor at Gerber's Baby Foods, retiring after 36 years of service. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 am at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Cerminara, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020
