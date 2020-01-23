Home

After a short battle with cancer, Joe passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved husband for 43 years to Janice. Loving Dad to Jay. Loving fur daddy to Chance and Ozzie. Cherished brother to Pam (John), the late Dennis (Nancy) and Claudia (Bob). Brother-in-law to John, the late Bill (Pam), Rick (Rita), Debbie (Howard), the late Rob, Dave. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Joe worked at Lakeside Gas for 15 years and will be deeply missed by many coworkers. In accordance with Joe's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020
