Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Bella Senior Care Residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary (Gagliardi) Campagna. Dearly loved father of Karen (Ron) Rockx, Kathleen (Jeff) White and Peter (Cheryl) Campagna. Cherished grandpa of Janna, Lucas, Sarah, Daniel, Benjamin, Christian (Dianna), Jaime (Alexander) and Julia (Chris) and great-grandpa of Jack Joseph. Dear brother of Ann Brazeau. Mr. Campagna had worked for the Welland County Roman Catholic Separate School Board where he served as the President of the local CUPE for many years and he was also a very active and devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Campagna, donations to Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
