Joseph GRAFFI
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 63 years to Louise (Masotti) Graffi. Dearly loved father of Gloria Graffi and Laura Graffi (Gavin Watt). Cherished Nonno of Alex Watt. Dear brother-in-law of Licia Masotti and Gianclina (Gino) Durisotti. Loving uncle of Dolores Anderson and Gina DeMarchi. Predeceased by his sister Dina DeMarchi. Mr. Graffi had worked in management at Niagara Bronze, retiring after 40 years of service. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Graffi, donations in lieu of flowers to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
