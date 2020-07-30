1/1
Joseph GRAFFI
{ "" }
The family of the late Joseph Graffi wishes to thank their family, friends and neighbours for the floral tributes, memorial donations, and outpouring of support shown to them during this time, especially Sue, Genny, the ladies of the CWL, Dina, Dolores and Gina. Thank you to the staffs of the GNGH ER Department and The Walker Family Cancer Centre, especially Dr. Hughes, Dr. Tharmabala and all of their staff. Liliya and her care allowed Joseph to remain at home during his last months, and for that we are forever grateful. Father Peter Rowe's enduring friendship and visits to the home were a source of comfort to us all. A beautiful Funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Paul MacNeil, who was assisted by alter server Mary Flynn. Brooke Bateman-Winter and Victoria Rondinelli shared their gift of music, which was appreciated immensely. Thank you to Ed Nieuwesteeg and the staff of Patterson Funeral Home for their compassion and care during this difficult time. With love and appreciation, The Graffi Family

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
JUL
19
Vigil
03:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of the Scapular Church
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Poala &a Marylan Bianchin
Marylan Bianchin
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Poala & Marylan Bianchin
Marylan Bianchin
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Graffi family. Joe was a kind and gentle man. May your beautiful memories of him bring you comfort in the days ahead. Joanne DalBello Watson
Joanne Watson
Friend
July 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ermes Graffi and family
Family
July 17, 2020
Louise and family :
So sorry for your loss, sending our condolences and prayers.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
With deepest sympathy, Bridget and John
Bridget Sacco
Friend
July 17, 2020
Dear Louise and family; We are so saddened to hear of your beloved husbands Joe's passing. You are such a lovely couple. We hope you cherish all your wonderful memories over 63 years of marriage. May Joe rest in eternal peace with Jesus Christ.
Carol & Rick Lundy
Friend
July 17, 2020
Anna and I express our sincere condolences to Louise and family. He always takes an interest in us whenever we met. Always looked for the good in others.
Anthony Graffi
Friend
