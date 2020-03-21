|
Peacefully and stoically at Linhaven in St. Catharines after a determined battle, only weeks short of celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Eva (Neamtu). Cherished son of Joe and Verna (deceased) of Timmins. Only brother of Duane (Bill Wagstaff) of Mississauga and Dawn (Ken Metsala) of Timmins. Adored father of Jennifer (Liam Scott) of Toronto, Candace (Steve Pelley) of Ottawa, and Christopher (Lisa Da Silva) of Toronto. Great friend (and partner in crime) to his brothers and sisters-in-law George Neamtu (Barb), Carol MacMillan (Doug, deceased), Steve Neamtu (Chris), Connie Collens (Bill), Margaret Theal (Mike) and Phil Neamtu (Carol). Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews across North America. And most of all, treasured Poppa to Joe Scott, Isabelle Pelley, Violet Scott, Bennett Da Silva-Dick, and Evan Da Silva-Dick. Though he spent his later years down south, Dale was always a true son of the North. Proudly born and raised in Timmins, he was never happier than when he was at one of his many secret fishing spots across the area; debating the latest developments at Kidd Creek, where he worked for 40 years in a variety of capacities; playing and then coaching at the McIntyre Arena; adding his own unique take on the town's history, of which his knowledge was endless; or showing newcomers some of the most important spots in town, which always included the Hollinger site, the mining exhibits at the Timmins Museum, and of course a round (or two) at the Maple Leaf and Algonquin Hotels. Dale didn't just believe that there was a spirit that sets the North apart - he embodied it, he shared it, and he always believed the world would be a better place if only everywhere else was a little more like it. His own uncomplaining, patient, tolerant, quietly determined Northern character set an example that we are grateful to have learned from and been inspired by. We are equally appreciative of the care that Dale received as his challenges mounted. The family would especially like to thank all of the caregivers at Linhaven for their care and compassion. A private family funeral service has taken place. A public celebration of Dale's life will take place in the spring; the family will share details as they are confirmed. The family asks that if you would like to honour Dale, there are three things he would appreciate. First, please consider a donation to the Ontario Wildlife Foundation. Second, please become a reliable starting goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the absence of which tormented him for his entire life. Third, when possible, please take the time to visit your own favourite spot on the lake, and somewhere in those quiet hours of contemplation, please catch the biggest fish you can find. Nothing would make Dale happier. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020