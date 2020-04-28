|
1935-2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Steven Kozela, husband of Yolande, and father of Ron (Mimi), Tom (Jean) and Joe Junior. Dad died due to complications of 10 years of dialysis treatments. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother John. He leaves behind his brother Paul Kozela (Slava) and his 2 nephews, Peter and Chris. The apples of his eye by far were his granddaughters, Teddy (Curtis) and Danni as well as his great granddaughters, Nova and Zaila, of which he was extremely proud of. Joe was born in Budatin, Czechoslovakia in 1935. In 1949 his family escaped due to the war. They immigrated to Canada to find a better life. Joe was an employee with General Motors before retiring after 33 years of service. We will miss his gentle and loving ways. Joe was a man of integrity and was well respected. He had perfectly timed humour and an infectious laugh; laughter was his best medicine. Joe was a great story teller, loved to play the piano, loved to garden and loved listening to music on the radio. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the St. Catharines NHS dialysis unit, Dr. Lagrotteria, and to Joe's caseworker Krista Torraville. Also, to the amazing staff at Shaver hospital and Sister Louise for providing comfort to the family. As per Joes' request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made towards the Canadian Kidney Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020