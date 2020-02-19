|
Krsul, Joseph 1931 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved Husband of the late Joan (Nee) Boyle (1988). Dear Brother of Mary (2006), Frank (Carol), George (Margaret) and Katy (Bob). Survived by 8 Nieces and Nephews, Jo Ann, Sue, Tim, Peter, David, Steve, Deana and Steven, as well as many Great Nieces and Nephews. Dear Friend of Anita Murray. Guest may visit at George Darte Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 - 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Private Burial will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery at Niagara On The Lake. The family would appreciate donations to a charity of ones choice.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020