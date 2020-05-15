Joseph KUZNIECOW
With sad hearts we are saying goodbye to Joe, beloved son of Elizabeth (1982) and Ted Kuzniecow (2008). Dearest brother of Rose Czartowski, Allie (Bob) Watson, and Erina (Robert) de Valk. Loving Wujek of Barbara, Christina, Elizabeth and Jamey. Leaving behind dear cousins, Diane Roberts and Anne Wolski as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. Joe will be missed by his many friends. Many thanks to Dr. J.J. Shoebridge, Dr. M. Levesque and Dr. D. Cuthbert. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY - 905-892-1699. Memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Clinic in St. Catharines. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


