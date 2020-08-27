With broken hearts we sadly announce the passing of Joe after a brief illness at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on August 25, 2020 at the age of 72. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen of 52 years and his daughters; Bridget (Mike) Racey, Tracy Foster (Brian), Lori (John) Papetti, Kim Sullivan (Jeff). Beloved papa to Matthew (Kara) Racey, Ryan (Emily) Racey, Brandon (Emilee) Racey, Justin (Marilee) Foster, Hunter (Zack) Foster, Meghan Foster, Keegan Sullivan, Skylar Sullivan, Ashlin Sullivan. Great-papa to Olivia Rose Foster. Predeceased by his parents; Joe and Stella Ladenberger, in-laws Clarence and Gladys Ruttan, and son-in-law Drew Foster. Joe was a very hard working man. He spent most of his life as a long distance truck driver, the family man that he was gave up the long haul to become a driver for Cotton Inc. to be home with his family every night. He loved planning road trips whether it was a day trip or an across Canada tour from the west coast to the east coast in his jeep with Maureen, or a memorable trip down Route 66 to the handful of family trips with all 5 of his girls to Disney World, as long as Joe was in his jeep or with his family he was at his happiest. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society or The War Amps would be appreciated. In keeping with Joe's wishes, cremation with a private service will take place. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com