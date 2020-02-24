|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Joseph Lyng announce his passing. After a brief illness, Joe passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on 21 February, 2020. Joe was born in Dublin, Ireland on 28 October, 1930. In Dublin he met his true love, Ann (Anita) Dorgan. They married at St. Andrew's Westland Row in 1956. The next year they followed their adventurous hearts and emigrated to Canada. Working first in trades in the Toronto area, Joe eventually joined the agency that became the Ministry of the Environment and relocated to Welland. Joe and Anita were active members of St. Kevin's Parish for many years. They raised four children and always welcomed friends and family who came from Ireland. They built and enjoyed a rich family life with the many Lyng and Dorgan relations. Joe loved and cherished them all. Perhaps Joe's greatest family legacy was the construction of the family cottage. Joe and Anita joined the Byrnes, Guineys and Russells to build one another's cottages on Whitestone Lake. Friends and family have since created many happy, loving memories. Joe worked for the Ministry for 29 years, retiring in 1995. He and Anita enjoyed many years of travel and cottage life for as long as their health allowed. Joe will be fondly remembered as a gentle, kind and hard working husband, father and grandfather. He had a great wit and loved to tell stories real and imagined. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Anita, his children and their spouses; Robert Lyng and Phyllis Duxbury; Denise and Frank Rozman; Joe and Anne Lyng; Brenda and Ken Bateman and grand children Samantha, Connor (Margot), Patrick (Jessica) Lyng, Jessica, Kathleen and Matthew Rozman and Jacqueline and James Bateman. He will also be remembered by his surviving brothers in Ireland, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Ireland. Joe had a tremendous love for animals in particular the family dogs and cats, the birds, chipmunks and squirrels he fed no matter the weather and even the odd turtle that needed help crossing the road. The family would like to thank Dr. Linuo Zou and the staff at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas, Ontario, for the tremendous care they provided for Joe in the nearly two years he was there. Special thanks to Dr. Janet Martin and the Nursing team on 8S at Hamilton General for the care and compassion they gave to Joe in his final days. Visitation for Joseph Lyng will be at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street in Welland on Tuesday February 25 from 10:00-12:00, followed by a Mass to celebrate his life at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 303 Niagara Street, Welland, at 1:00 p.m. followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the local Humane Society or SPCA. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020