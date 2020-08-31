Joseph MAURO

Suddenly at the Niagara Health System, St. Catharines site, on Friday, August 28, 2020. Joe Mauro of Thorold in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia Mauro. Dear father of Ralph Mauro (Cheryl) and the late Corrado and Jerry Mauro. Brother-in-law to Nadia Mauro. Brother of the late Aldo and Antonietta Mauro, Frank and Lina Mauro, Tony and Helen Mauro, Vince Mauro, Carmen and Emily Mazza, Eugino and Ida Citrigno and Agatha and Vince Turone. Uncle Joe will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews. Our deepest appreciation goes out to Richie and Dina for making Dad's last trip to Jamaica a special one. We wish to thank the Doctor's, Nurse's, and staff at the N.H.S., St. Catharines site I.C.U. for your care and compassion and a special thanks to Dr. Pringle and Henderson's Pharmacy, Thorold. Joe loved his family, enjoyed gardening, making wine (and drinking it) and was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He enjoyed his membership with both the Canadian Corps Unit #44, Thorold and Club Capri. Joe will be remembered for his positive attitude which always kept him smiling and he could hardly wait for the next trip to Jamaica. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with Vigil Prayers recited at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen Street South, Thorold, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Mass must bring and wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.